|
|
Gustavina "Gussie" Carrasco
El Paso - Gussie Carrasco died peacefully in El Paso, Texas, surrounded by family on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born April 27, 1933 in El Paso to Gustavo Carrasco and Isabel (Elias) Carrasco.
She was the beloved mother of Linda Gonzalez, Rudy (Dolores) Gonzalez, Violet (Sonny) Chavez and Patricia (Carlos) Armendariz.
She was a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren include Omar (Golfball) Chavez, Carisa (Geoff) Petrie, Diego Medina, Carlos Lorca Armendariz, Brian (Jenna) Chavez, Rudy Scott Gonzalez and Ann-Marie (David) Bone. Her great-grandchildren are Taryn Medina, Renee Petrie, Francesca Petrie, Marcus Bone, Regan Bone, and Phoenix Chavez.
She is survived by her sister Edna Burgess, her brother Eleazar (Mercy) Carrasco and many nieces and nephews; lifelong Farah friends Becky Cuellar, Josie Maceyra, Jessie Martinez, otherwise known as The Golden Girls, and Irene Galindo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Abner (Lupe) Carrasco, sisters Carmen (Fernando) Sanchez, Debora Sietz, Noemi Carrasco, Dora Carrasco, and Mary Carrasco; friend Ben Alvarez.
Her memories and stories were often of her parents, brothers and sisters on a farm in Ysleta. Growing what they needed with the help of the family's beloved horse, Jasper, chickens and a cow, the family survived the hardship of the Great Depression. Her family's love for each other, their hard work, their reverence for the land, and their affinity for books instilled in her the values that shaped her life and in turn her children's.
With children still to raise and educate, she invested her life savings and her mother's tamale recipe to establish Gussie's Tamales and Bakery. Long days and years of hard work never discouraged her from the hope of a better life for herself and her children. She built a business that is cherished by her family and community. She offered each customer the best tamales and freshest Mexican bread she could make with pride and a grateful smile.
As busy as Gussie was raising a family and building a business, she found time to read and garden. Her home was filled with books of every kind. She read and gardened almost every day taking to heart that the mind and the spirit must be nourished too. Her garden was her sanctuary and church. Just like her smile, her beautiful flowers welcomed her family and friends.
Gussie's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Dobrin and his staff for their patience and loving care, and friends and family for their prayers and support during this difficult time. As Gussie desired, a private family memorial will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019