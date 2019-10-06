Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gustavo Azcarate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustavo Azcarate


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustavo Azcarate Obituary
Gustavo Azcarate

El Paso - Gustavo Azcarate, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX on December 14, 1955. A graduate of Bel Air High School Class of 1976 and a U.S. Navy Veteran. His father, Evaristo Azcarate and his first wife Zenaida preceded Gustavo in death. He is survived by his mother, Teresa Azcarate; wife, Rassel C. Azcarate; Stepdaughters, Alma and Alicia and Stepsons, Jeffery and Matthew; brothers, Jose, Jesus and Gabriel Azcarate and Sister Rosa E. Douglas and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life for Gustavo will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a vigil at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 160 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, and (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gustavo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now