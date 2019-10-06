|
|
Gustavo Azcarate
El Paso - Gustavo Azcarate, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX on December 14, 1955. A graduate of Bel Air High School Class of 1976 and a U.S. Navy Veteran. His father, Evaristo Azcarate and his first wife Zenaida preceded Gustavo in death. He is survived by his mother, Teresa Azcarate; wife, Rassel C. Azcarate; Stepdaughters, Alma and Alicia and Stepsons, Jeffery and Matthew; brothers, Jose, Jesus and Gabriel Azcarate and Sister Rosa E. Douglas and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life for Gustavo will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a vigil at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 160 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, and (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019