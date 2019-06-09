|
|
Hague Doyen Foster
- - Hague Doyen Foster, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully and surrounded by family at the age of 83 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Hague was born on October 10, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas to Hayden Hague and Ethel Catherine (Doyen) Foster, and spent his teen years in El Paso. In 1958, he married Lorraine "Lorri" Katz. Hague was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by his brother Travis, his wife Lorri, their four children, Kira, Megan, Naissa, and Seth, his son-in-law Ben, his daughter-in law Diana, and his beloved grandchildren, Toby, Liam, Noah and Kaia. He will be deeply missed. Donations in Hague's memory may be sent to Amnesty International or the American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in El Paso Times on June 9, 2019