|
|
Hailey Sophia Ibarra
El Paso - Hailey Sophia Ibarra, January 5, 2013 - November 20, 2019
Hailey was a great and precious angel. She was always happy, singing, and loving,
Hailey was very close to her twin, Hazel Eleina.
Left to cherish her sweet and loving memory are parents; Guillermo Ibarra and Karen Isela Jaramillo, twin sister, Hazel Eleina, paternal grandparents; Ovni and Luis Corona, maternal grandparents; Jose Jaramillo and Maria Cuevas, and great-grandmother; Maria Burke. Other survivors include other family members and friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Holy Rosary at 5:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019