Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hailey Ibarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hailey Sophia Ibarra


2013 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hailey Sophia Ibarra Obituary
Hailey Sophia Ibarra

El Paso - Hailey Sophia Ibarra, January 5, 2013 - November 20, 2019

Hailey was a great and precious angel. She was always happy, singing, and loving,

Hailey was very close to her twin, Hazel Eleina.

Left to cherish her sweet and loving memory are parents; Guillermo Ibarra and Karen Isela Jaramillo, twin sister, Hazel Eleina, paternal grandparents; Ovni and Luis Corona, maternal grandparents; Jose Jaramillo and Maria Cuevas, and great-grandmother; Maria Burke. Other survivors include other family members and friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Holy Rosary at 5:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hailey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -