Hainie R. Chew



Rancho Mirage, CA - Hainie R. Chew passed away on June 2nd at the age of 65. He was an El Pasoan who had currently been residing in Rancho Mirage, CA. Mr. Chew was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lois Chew. He is survived by his sister Lois Wakimoto, nieces Jennifer Tanji and Laine Pike and his 3 grand nieces. He will be forever treasured by his family, friends and those whose lives he lovingly touched.



He requested no services be held and in lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Museum of Modern Art in Palm Springs are appreciated.









