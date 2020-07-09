Hanna Minna Dean
Sharpsburg - Mrs. Hanna Minna Dean, 93, of Sharpsburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan, Georgia.
Born July 1, 1927 in Berlin, Germany, she was the only child of the late Paul H. Mentzel and the late Ursula Keserauski Mentzel. Hanna grew up in Berlin during World War II and lived through the Allies fire bombing of the city. After the war Hanna married Robert Dean, moving to Georgia, where she became a United States citizen. She had her first two children in Georgia and later moved to El Paso, Texas where she had her third child and then raised all three girls there. In 2007 she moved back to Georgia to be closer to her family. In Georgia she continued her faith with the Jehovah Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall on Poplar Road in Newnan. Hanna loved all things nature, in particular, camping with her grandchildren, fishing outings, and hiking with her dogs. Hanna painted with watercolors and was a fashion designer working at J C Penny and Dillards for many years.
Survivors include her three daughters, Anita Dean Adelung (Richard) of Sharpsburg, Jacquelin Dean of Berlin, and Margaret Dean Flores (Brian Romaine) of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Jon-Michael Adelung, Nicholas Adelung, Sam Flores, Jr., Jennifer Flores Emerson, Mandy Ercan, and Rhiannon Threlkeld; and ten great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346 or https://www.alz.org
in memory of Hanna.
