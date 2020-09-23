Harold Eugene Morgan
El Paso - Harold Eugene Morgan was born in Panama City, Panama on January 3, 1929 to Percy and Lurrie Morgan. He passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 91 at Prestonwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas having moved to Prosper, Texas with his son two years ago. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by his family. Harold and Margaretha were married in Austria on April 16, 1952.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Margaretha Morgan; his sister, Daisy May Breland; his brother-in-law, Clinton B. Breland, his mother Lurrie Gibson, stepfather Judge Gibson and Father Percy L. Morgan.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert H. Morgan and daughter-in-law, Delores Morgan of Prosper, Texas; Roger G. Morgan and daughter-in-law, Leticia I. Morgan of El Paso, Texas. He has four grandchildren, Erika Morgan, Jonathan Morgan, Chandler Morgan and Spencer Morgan.
He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer Four from the US Army in 1975 after 26.5 years of service. He was a Vietnam War Veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. He was a Disabled Veteran. He retired from Civil Service in 1995 after 19 years of service. He volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital for 20+ years. He drove the golf cart for veterans to get from their cars to the entrance for several years until he was unable to do so because of weather and heat. The next volunteer job, he made phone calls to veterans reminding them of their appointments.
Everyone that met him said that he was a Sweet Man! He loved all things related to baseball, crossword puzzles and spending time with family. He always had a smile and good things to say about other people.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave, El Paso, Texas at 9:00am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast from 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Interment to follow at 1:30pm at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, Family Only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson in name of Harold E. Morgan for the fight against cancer. https://tinyurl.com/HaroldEMorgan