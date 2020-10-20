Bishop Harrison Bradley Johnson, Jr.El Paso - Bishop Harrison Bradley Johnson, Jr, 65, of El Paso, Texas, transitioned to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020.Bishop Harrison Johnson was born on September 22, 1955 in El Paso, Texas to the union of Dr. Harrison Bradley Johnson, Sr. and Elder Stella Pearl Johnson. He was the second oldest child of 12 children. He graduated from Andress High School where he was a talented basketball player, also known as 'Lightening'. Immediately after graduation, he received a basketball scholarship to attend Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas, where he obtained a General Studies Degree. He led his team to win the Junior College National Championship. He served in the United States Army. Bishop Johnson then furthered his education attending the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, obtaining his license to become a Funeral Director, Mortician and Licensed Embalmer. Working in that capacity over 40 years, he spent the last five years at Perches Funeral Home. Although he worked at the various Perches Funeral Homes throughout the city, he was most proud of the Northeast location (Hondo Pass Rd) in which he served as the Director.Bishop Johnson was a very compassionate man who truly loved people and his position offered him an opportunity to use his special gift by assisting and serving countless number of families as they grieved the loss of their loved ones. Bishop Johnson and Perches Funeral Home played a key role with helping some of the families of the fatal mass shooting at Walmart on August 3, 2019. Mr. Antonio Basco whose wife, Mrs. Margie Reckard, was one of the victims. Mr. Basco, having no family located in the El Paso area, Bishop Johnson, with his loving heart officiated the funeral services drawing over 3,000 supporters from El Paso and the surrounding areas. Bishop Johnson as a humanitarian used his political power by standing for social justice always seeking to promote the welfare of others. He always stressed the importance of having a spiritual relationship with God.Bishop Johnson was raised in a loving and talented family. He was brought up to love the Lord and at an early age accepting Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Under the leadership of his father, Bishop Johnson worked faithfully in the church serving in several positions as the Assistant Pastor, the Director of Christian Education, the Minister of Music along with other assigned duties. He had a love and passion for gospel music that was instilled in him from his family's heritage. Through the awesome ministry of singing, he had the opportunity to work with legendary figures in the gospel music industry such as the late Reverend James Cleveland. For 15 years, he served as a choir director of the Gospel Music Workshop of America and also directed the El Paso Chapter, otherwise known as El Paso Mass Choir. In 1993, Bishop became the proud Senior Pastor of the First United Baptist Church, which was renamed Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church where he has faithfully served for the last 26 years. Bishop Johnson was a proven leader with effective church growth, pastoral care and leadership development. Because of his education and experience, he was able to train Pastors, Elders and Ministers along with Church Leadership in this 21st century and he was gifted in church development. Bishop Johnson had over 43 years of ministry experience and was an anointed Pastor, Administrator, Community Leader, Musician, Overseer and Teacher. Bishop Johnson served as the President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance for the El Paso Chapter and most recently, he served as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee President for the El Paso Chapter.Bishop Johnson was a very studious man excelling at Harvard University and graduated with the following degrees: Masters of Science in Religious Education and Bachelor of Science in Religious Studies and Sociology. He pursued his advanced studies with the Joint College of African American Bishops and most recently completed his Episcopal studies with the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International (FGBCFI). Bishop Johnson has been part of the FGBCFI since its conception in 1994. On February 4, 2010, he was consecrated to the Office of Bishop within the FGBCFI under the leadership of Bishop Paul S. Morton, who was the International Presiding Bishop at that time. He served as the State Bishop for New Mexico/West Texas/Colorado and under his awesome leadership; the jurisdiction continuously flourished, grew and vastly became a spotlight in this part of the vineyard. Bishop had many sons and daughters in the ministry and those who came into contact with him, their lives were touched and they were never the same.Bishop Johnson's personal mission statement spoke volumes with regard to his determination to please God in every aspect of his life. 'To empower and impact those whose lives I come in contact with toward purpose, destiny and pursuit of a Godly life. To leave a legacy and inheritance for my children and teach them to do the same for generations to follow.'Bishop Johnson loved to spend time with both his family and his church family. Bishop had two favorite hobbies, first, was going to AMC 16 Movie Theater (Northeast), stopping by the concession stand to pick up a tub of popcorn with lots of butter and a large Mr. Pibb, and watch a new movie every week. Second, he simply loved toy trains. Bishop's favorite food was, without a doubt, crab legs; preferably All You Can Eat.In addition to all of his accolades and accomplishments, Bishop Johnson's greatest accomplishment was being an awesome Husband, Father, and Grandfather.Bishop Johnson is survived by his wife of 39 years, First Lady Shirlon Johnson; five children: Erreshea (Benjamin) Younger of Houston, Texas, Crystal Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Deacon Toraino (Toni) Johnson, Sr., LeTisha (Chadwick, Sr.) White, and Donnay (Diana) Johnson all of El Paso, Texas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His mother, Elder Stella Johnson-Bradley; 10 brothers and sisters; Georgia Hartman, Elder Edna (Lester) Ellison, Minister Cornelia (Darrell) Wells, Lora Johnson, Overseer Jackie (Carolyn) Johnson Sr., Overseer Perry (Minister Janice) Johnson, Sr., Elder Paul Johnson, Sr., Minister Gwendolyn (Michael) Ellis, Pastor Kenneth (Melody) Johnson and Minister Kathy Johnson. There are several uncles and aunts, host of nieces and nephews, in- laws, God-children, cousins and friends along with the Praise Temple Church Family and Full Gospel Family. He was preceded in death by his father; Dr. Harrison B. Johnson, Sr., and his brother, Deacon Raymond E. Johnson, Sr.The Visitation will be held, Sunday, October 25, 2020:Public Viewing - 3:00 PM to 6:00 PMTributes - 6:00 PM to 7:00 PMWorship Service - 7:00 PM to 9:00 PMThe Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Overseer J. Jerome Johnson, Sr., of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Plainsview, Texas will be officiating.Both services will be held at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church located at 6230 Dyer St, El Paso, Texas 79904. The Interment, for the immediate family, will be held at Fort Bliss Cemetery. Arrangements by the Perches Funeral Home.