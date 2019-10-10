|
Harry F. Groessel
El Paso - Harry F. Groessel passed away in his sleep Aug. 16th, 2019. Born in Marinette, WI Nov. 19th, 1928 where he was an Altar boy. Moved to El Paso, TX. 1946. Graduated Ysleta High school 1947, He participated in football and track. Retired from the EPFD in 1982 as a Lt. He was a founding member of the local Hudson Club and a successful and Guinness world record holder in Drag Racing Longevity.
He is survived by Sons Rick and Rey Benson, sister Gail Groessel Russell, 5 grandchildren, Jeanette Hart, 3 Step Daughters, 16 nieces and nephews, many EPFD brothers and numerous lifelong friends from the Hudson Club and his drag racing career. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Isabelle Groessel and his brother Francis. Memorial will be Oct. 19th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. located at the LDS church on 3625 Douglas E.P. TX, cremation services by San Jose Funeral Home.
