Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector A. Cervantes

Hector A. Cervantes Obituary
Sgt. Hector A. Cervantes

El Paso - SGT Hector Adrian Cervantes entered into the hands of his Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 29. He was a loving son, brother, father and is greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Hector is survived by his beloved parents; father, Hector Cervantes, mother Rosie Saldana, step father, John Saldana, Sr., loving wife Carmen J. Iron Hawk, beloved sisters; Jessica Cervantes Majerczyk (Steven), Danielle Saldana, loving brothers; Christopher Cervantes, John Saldana, Jr. and beloved daughters; Adriene Nikole Cervantes, Talia Keiko Cervantes and Zintkala Skuya Jo Cervantes. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving nieces Anna, Ally and Kailey. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - East, 750 N. Carolina. A Scripture Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday January 03, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - East, 750 N. Carolina. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
