Hector Armando O'Leal
El Paso - Hector O'Leal (mi ta ku osasin) journeyed to the spirit world on September 8, 2019 in El Paso. A long time El Paso resident, he served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Sergeant in the 1st Marine Division and the 3rd Marine Division. He did a 26 year tour with the El Paso Police Department.
He retired from the Department of Homeland Security as a Senior U.S. Customs Border Protection Officer. He was a hunter, game cock and coon hound enthusiast.
Survived by Wife Irma, Daughters Maureen (Ike), Sunny (Daniel) and Jennifer (David), Son Richard Delgado (Yvonne). Sisters Patricia and Darlene, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be members of Mr. O'Leal's Family. A wake will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday September 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Indian College Fund PO BOX 172449 Denver Colorado 80217-9797.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 13, 2019