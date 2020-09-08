Hector Ayub
Hector Ayub, age 94, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Hector was born August 11, 1926.
Hector is survived by his spouse, Sookie Molinar Ayub; son Vincent Michael Ayub (Lauri); daughter Rebecca Ann Ayub Gonzalez (Hugo); and son Richard William Ayub (Charlene).
Hector leaves behind 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved as well as his very special friend Napo Garcia.
He was preceded by his parents Felipe Ayub and Jesusita Caballero and siblings Hortencia, Elias, Carolina, Margarita, Felipe, Mary, Pablo, Guillermo.
Hector was born in Chihuahua, Mex. The family moved to El Paso when he was about 6. He was the class of '44 EPHS. He served in the Army during the Korean War as Srgt. 1st class. He received his BBA from Texas Western Collage (UTEP) and became a Realtor until retirement. He loved PTA work and was president of Vilas Elementary school and El Paso High School and was also chairman of the scholarship committee. He was also awarded EPHS outstanding ex in 1980.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil Service at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West located at 5054 Doniphan Dr. Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 8:00 AM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West with Committal Service to follow at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 9:30 AM.
He will be forever missed not only in life but on the dance floor.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestfhwest.com
for the AYUB family.