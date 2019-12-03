|
Hector Bencomo
Hector Bencomo, 78, passed away, November 9th, 2019, at Vital Hospice Care in San Antonio, Texas. Hector was born March 12th, 1941 to Jesus and Esther Bencomo in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico. The youngest of ten children, he graduated from El Paso Tech High School in 1959. Hector served in the US Military during the Vietnam era as a cook. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 55 years, Margaret Bencomo, on a blind date. They were married in August 1964. After serving in the military, he worked in various restaurants and the sheriff's department. He retired from Immigration and Naturalization Services (INS) after 20 years of service. Hector enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and hunting. But his greatest passion was organic gardening. He would harvest his crops and provide them to his local community. Hector is survived by his wife, Margaret, his son Hector Bencomo, and his wife, Connie Bencomo, daughters, Maria Lourdes Bencomo, Patricia Bencomo Nichols and her husband, Timothy Nichols, and Margaret Bencomo Rivera, and her husband, Homer Rivera, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.https://www.theaftd.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Pauls Catholic Church 350 Sutton Dr, San Antonio, TX 78228 Interment will be Friday, December 6th at 10:15 am at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, 1520 Harry Warzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019