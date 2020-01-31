|
|
Hector Enriquez
El Paso - Hector Enriquez "Grandpa" was born on May 29, 1919 to parents Aucencio and Jovita Enriquez. His siblings included Aucencio Jr., Ignacio, Elisa and Celia.
He was married to Catalina "Katie" Loya for 76 years prior to her passing in 2016. They had three sons Hector Jr, Ramon and George. Together they enjoyed camping in New Mexico. The tradition continued with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hector has lived in Ruidoso with his son Hector Jr for the last 15 years. He enjoyed gardening and watching the wildlife on the property.
When Hector was born World War I had just ended and Woodrow Wilson was president. He grew up during the challenging times of The Great Depression. He attended Beall Elementary and El Paso Technical School, where he learned auto mechanics. He worked mostly in sales and retired as a property management supervisor.
He enjoyed going to Jefferson High football games and tailgating at UTEP games. Every Sunday his children and grandchildren were over for a pot roast dinner and watching professional football.
He was a lifelong Democrat and for 33 years, he campaigned for his son Hector Jr. (retired County Clerk). During local, state and federal elections he worked as an election judge.
He loved red enchiladas, pot roast, pastries and strawberry ice cream. Daily he would watch old westerns and the evening news. He enjoyed playing card games and poker with family and friends.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were the love of his life. Grandchildren include Hector (Rose), Robert (Megan), Judy, Laura (Mark), Yolanda, Liz (Aaron), Eddie, Ray (Belinda). Great grandchildren Troy, Garrett, Karli, Ernie, Kalie, Robert David, Jude, Ella, Emma, Rene, Victoria, Emerson, Cristian, Ashley and Ray. Great great grandson Adrian Lee.
Visitation: 5-9pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home with Vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass: 11am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020