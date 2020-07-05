1/1
Hector Ferrero
1940 - 2020
Hector Ferrero

On Tuesday June 30, 2020 Hector Ferrero loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and pastor passed away peacefully at the age of 79.

Hector was born on September 24, 1940 to Terencio and Eva Ferrero. He was a paratrooper in the Mexican Air-force, and a firefighter until he found his true calling as a pastor.

On March 21, 1964 he married Rosa Elizabeth Iglecias and together they raised six children.

He is survived by his sister Marina Vogel, his wife of 55 years Betty Ferrero, children and spouses Miriam & husband Michael McClish, Hector and wife Laura Ferrero, Azeneth & husband Edward Gregoire, Isaac, Ruth and husband Joe Candelaria and Abby and husband Andrew Crum. Fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and his loving congregation at El Pescador Church.

He has dedicated the last 50 years of his life to growing God's kingdom, the church and his family. To know him was to laugh with him and be disciplined by him. His great attention to detail was beyond measure and was used up until his last days to ensure his church was in pristine condition.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Viewing only will be held Wednesday, July 8th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina Drive, due to Covid-19 guidelines. Please abide by the 6ft distance and please wear a mask.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a future date.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
