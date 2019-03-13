Hector Hernandez Sr.



El Paso - Hector Hernandez Sr. 55, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother went to be with our Lord on March 9, 2019. Lifelong resident of El Paso Texas and parishioner of St. Raphael Catholic Church. We are deeply saddened by his sudden passing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arturo and Concepcion Hernandez and his brother in law Robert Narro, and "Auntie "Alicia Mona. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Melissa Hernandez. His children, Hector Jr., Erica, Matthew and his four grandchildren, Jacob, Dominic, Madison & Julian. His siblings Arturo Jr. (Martha), Carmen (Ray,) Graciela Reyes (Eutimio), Irma Barron (Mando Nieto), Jorge (Irene), and Gloria Narro. He is survived by in laws and several nieces and nephews. He loved his Houston Astros and Tennessee Titans and was an avid Dallas Cowboys hater. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Dr. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 13, 2019