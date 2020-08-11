1/1
Hector Leo Padilla
Hector Leo Padilla

EL Paso - Hector Leo Padilla

June 8, 1953 ~ July 25, 2020

YOU WILL BE IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER

Hector would often say he was content with Life. Seeing his three sons grow into fine men, having four wonderful grandchildren, teaching literature and writing, and spending time with his soulmate, Teresa, he was ready when his time came. He found joy in the simplicities of life: working on his garden, cooking for his dogs, taking them for a run or ride, or simply sitting outside under our porch with Teresa, enjoying the cool early morning breeze or hearing a gentle rain. He had special affection for dogs. He communicated with them almost at spiritual level. They listened, obeyed, and trusted him. Hector was a deep thinker. He was passionate about writing, reading, and teaching literature and writing at EPCC. He was committed to preparing his students to be the best thinkers and writers they could be at any state or elite university. Hector enjoyed traveling, and spending time in Nature. He found wonder in God's creation. He leaves an immense void in the lives of Teresa, his sons Hector Jr., David, Elias, and their wives, his grandchildren Nicole, Tatiana, Isaac and Alyssa, and his students and friends. He will remain in our hearts forever.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
