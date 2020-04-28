|
Hector M. Martinez
El Paso - Hector M. Martinez, 81, of El Paso passed away Friday, April 24, after a lengthy illness. Hector was born and raised in El Paso, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1956. He then joined the Air Force and enjoyed a 20-year career that took him and his family to duty stations around the world. When he retired, he moved to his hometown to raise his family. He worked for many years for several companies in the maquiladora industry in El Paso and Juarez. When he finally retired from his second career, Hector enjoyed traveling around the world and going on cruises with his wife, Matilda. He also enjoyed traveling to Arizona to visit with his sons and grandchildren. Hector was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be missed by his family. Hector was preceded in death by his father and mother, Andres and Hortencia Martinez, and his granddaughter Sophia Grace Martinez. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Matilda, sons Anthony (Cynthia) of Phoenix, AZ, and James (Mary) of Tucson, AZ; grandsons Nathanuel, Matthew and Ryan; siblings Andres Martinez, Marta Sepulveda and Robert Martinez, all of El Paso; plus many nephews, nieces and extended family. A viewing and service will be livestreamed from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 1, on the Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial is to be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020