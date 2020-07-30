Hector Manuel Durón
El Paso - Hector Manuel Durón "Simpi", 85, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, July 21. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Hector worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired after 30 years of proud service. He occupied his time in retirement with his hobbies of talented carpentry, reading history books, and his favorite - Sunday dinners with his children. He was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, a loyal Dallas Cowboy fan, and friend to all.
Preceded in death by his parents, Luis & Maria Durón, and three brothers, Luis Juarez, Armando Durón, and Ernesto Durón.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Maria "Toni", daughters Patty (Ronnie), Diana (Mike), Norma (Victor), grandchildren Robert, Denise (Anthony), Elizabeth, Melanee, Victor (Cristy), Heather (Danny), Bryan (Daniela) and great grandchildren, Kyler, Kristofer & Kassidy Durán; Haylee, Kaytlynn & Andruw Hernandez; Jacob, Joshua & Samantha Ojinaga; Daniel Jr. & Alyssa Sandoval; Zackary & Bryce Mier.
We thank the Lord for this incredible man. He is lovingly remembered for his love of sweets, popcorn, peanuts and always having new shoes. He didn't have a mean bone in his body, so proud of all his family and exemplified unconditional love. He is a true blessing to have had in our lives. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Grampy! We love you infinite times to the moon and back. You will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery and will be private due to the pandemic. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.