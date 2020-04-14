Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Holguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Manuel Holguin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hector Manuel Holguin Obituary
Hector Manuel Holguin

El Paso - Hector "Melio" Manuel Holguin, 77, was welcomed into the heavens on April 13, 2020. Hector was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a faithful member of the Catholic Church. Hector was very proud to be a part of the Bowie Bear Community, Graduating Class of 1961. Hector retired as District Manager from Express Carrier over a decade ago then becoming a member of Sunset Funeral Homes working family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His smile and charismatic mannerisms touched the lives of so many. Hector is preceded in death by his loving parents, Manuel and Luisa Holguin. Also preceded by his beautiful niece, Denise Hernandez who tenderly referred to him as "Uncle Daddy". Hector is survived by his loving and adoring wife, Lucy Lopez; Sons, Gerald "Jerry" and Rene Holguin; Daughter, Sayne Rojas-Holguin; Stepsons, Michael Bailey and Joshua Trevizo; Stepdaughter, Lesley Bailey. Hector is also survived by his Brothers, Luis and David Holguin; Sister, Ofelia Hernandez; 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. The family of Hector "Melio" Holguin would like to acknowledge the ICU doctors and nursing staff at Del Sol Medical Center for their upmost professionalism and care. Due to "Stay at Home" orders by county officials services for Hector will be delayed for a later date. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hector's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -