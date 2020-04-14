|
|
Hector Manuel Holguin
El Paso - Hector "Melio" Manuel Holguin, 77, was welcomed into the heavens on April 13, 2020. Hector was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a faithful member of the Catholic Church. Hector was very proud to be a part of the Bowie Bear Community, Graduating Class of 1961. Hector retired as District Manager from Express Carrier over a decade ago then becoming a member of Sunset Funeral Homes working family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His smile and charismatic mannerisms touched the lives of so many. Hector is preceded in death by his loving parents, Manuel and Luisa Holguin. Also preceded by his beautiful niece, Denise Hernandez who tenderly referred to him as "Uncle Daddy". Hector is survived by his loving and adoring wife, Lucy Lopez; Sons, Gerald "Jerry" and Rene Holguin; Daughter, Sayne Rojas-Holguin; Stepsons, Michael Bailey and Joshua Trevizo; Stepdaughter, Lesley Bailey. Hector is also survived by his Brothers, Luis and David Holguin; Sister, Ofelia Hernandez; 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. The family of Hector "Melio" Holguin would like to acknowledge the ICU doctors and nursing staff at Del Sol Medical Center for their upmost professionalism and care. Due to "Stay at Home" orders by county officials services for Hector will be delayed for a later date. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020