In Loving Memory of
Hector Montes Sr.
09/26/1947 - 03/13/2013
Honey, Dad, Papa,
It's been 6 years and we miss you more with each passing day. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts.
Please join us for our Dad's 6th Anniversary Mass to be held this Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Patrick Cathedral.
Love your wife, Velia, children, Hector Jr. (Ronnie), Monica, Cindy (Richard), Michael, & grand-children Hector lll, Amely, Analisa, Miranda, & Elisa.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 2, 2019