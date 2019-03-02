Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Montes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Montes Sr.

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Hector Montes Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Hector Montes Sr.

09/26/1947 - 03/13/2013

Honey, Dad, Papa,

It's been 6 years and we miss you more with each passing day. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts.

Please join us for our Dad's 6th Anniversary Mass to be held this Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Patrick Cathedral.

Love your wife, Velia, children, Hector Jr. (Ronnie), Monica, Cindy (Richard), Michael, & grand-children Hector lll, Amely, Analisa, Miranda, & Elisa.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.