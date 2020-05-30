Hector "Tito" OlivasEl Paso - Hector "Tito" OlivasFebruary 26, 1967 - May 28, 2020Tito was a proud El Paso native. He graduated from Andress High School in 1987. He later met the love of his life Norma, his Fatty, in 1994. Tito enjoyed watching his Steelers play every Sunday, fishing and spending time with his children, but most of all his grandchildren. Tito was an intelligent, compassionate, loving man, who was a great listener and an even greater advisor. He was truly loved by all. As someone once described Tito, he was a legend. And legends never die."May you continue to inspire us:To enter each day with a generous heart.To serve the call of courage and love.Until we see your beautiful face again.In that land where there is no more separation,Where all tears will be wiped from our mind.And where we will never lose you again."