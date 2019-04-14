|
|
Hector R. Martinez
Austin - Hector passed away after a short illness in Austin TX. at age 71 on December 28, 2018. He was born April 18th, 1947 in El Paso, Texas, to the late Juan and Rosa Martinez. He is also predeceased by his sister, Rosie Lopez.
Hector attended local schools and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966. He served in the Navy Reserve from 1964 to 1966 and in the Marine Corps after graduation.
Upon his return to El Paso Hector married Martha Gatewood, and raised their children in California before returning to Texas. He worked in the Grocery Merchandising industry for 45 years until retiring in 2013.
Hector is survived by his sons, Hector Martinez Jr. (Michelle) and Andrew Martinez (Jene'); daughter, Alyssa Spivey (Guerin); brothers, Juan Martinez and Oscar Martinez; sisters, Irene Camañez and Yolanda Moran; grandchildren, Stephen Martinez, Haylie Peters (Garrett), Natalie Martinez, Brandon Sherrard, Ryan Sherrard, Gabriel Martinez, Ethan Sherrard, and Nathaniel Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends across the years, especially Art Aguirre.
Hector was a Eucharistic minister and a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Pflugerville, Texas. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Rosary service on Wednesday, April 17th at 6:30 pm at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, Texas. The service will be followed by a Chalice Presentation by Knights of Columbus Assembly 2968 of El Paso, Texas, to the family of SK Hector R. Martinez, Knights of Columbus Assembly 3229 of Pflugerville, Texas. The family will present the Chalice to the pastor of San Pedro de Jesus Maldonado Catholic Church in El Paso. Internment with full military honors will take place on Thursday, April 18th at 10:00 am, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Rd., El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019