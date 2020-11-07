Hector Rincon, Sr.El Paso - Hector Rincon, 78 years of age, passed away on 11/3/2020. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Maria Irene Rincon. He honorably joined the United States Air Force in January 1961, serving as an Air Traffic Controller in the 2004 Communications Squadron. He worked at ASARCO Smelting and Refining Company for 34 years, and worked 24 years as a supervisor as a result of his hard work and dedication to the company. He belonged to Santo Nino de Atocha Church. He is survived by his children, Hector Jr., Gerardo, Monica and Lupe; grandchildren, Israel, Isaiah, Mia, Jerry, Theodore, Savannah, Joshua, Brandon, James, Crystal, Jacqui, and Andrew; eight great-grandchildren and his sisters, Lupe and Isela. Funeral services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, 79903 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Rosary will be held at 6:00pm. Livestreaming will be available via our Facebook page for those that will be virtually attending his services.