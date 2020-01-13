Services
date 2020-01-13

Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Hector Rubio Obituary
Hector Rubio

El Paso - HECTOR RUBIO, 72, El Paso, Texas passes away on January 8, 2020.

Wednesday January 15, 2020

Public Visitation 5-9 PM

Rosary at 7 PM

Perches Funeral Home

2280 Joe Battle Blvd

El Paso, Texas

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Mass 11:00 am

Corpus Christi Parish

9205 N. Loop

El Paso, Texas

Cremation to follow

Hector is preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Fabiola and Jacob Rubio

He is survived by his three sons,

Christopher, Robert, and Michael Rubio

His grandsons,

Mathew, Rylan, Nikko, and Andrew Rubio

His granddaughter,

Solara Rubio

His sisters,

Guadalupe (Tony) Licon

Herminia (Oscar) Gomez

His brothers,

Leandro and Jack Rubio
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
