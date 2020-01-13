|
|
Hector Rubio
El Paso - HECTOR RUBIO, 72, El Paso, Texas passes away on January 8, 2020.
Wednesday January 15, 2020
Public Visitation 5-9 PM
Rosary at 7 PM
Perches Funeral Home
2280 Joe Battle Blvd
El Paso, Texas
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Mass 11:00 am
Corpus Christi Parish
9205 N. Loop
El Paso, Texas
Cremation to follow
Hector is preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Fabiola and Jacob Rubio
He is survived by his three sons,
Christopher, Robert, and Michael Rubio
His grandsons,
Mathew, Rylan, Nikko, and Andrew Rubio
His granddaughter,
Solara Rubio
His sisters,
Guadalupe (Tony) Licon
Herminia (Oscar) Gomez
His brothers,
Leandro and Jack Rubio
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020