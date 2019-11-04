Resources
Hedwig F. Odom

Hedwig F. Odom Obituary
Hedwig F. Odom

El Paso - Hedwig F. Odom (Judy)

Mrs. Hedwig F. Odom passed away November 1, 2019. Mrs. Odom worked for Kmart for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughters, Corneila Medina, Debbie White, Cynthia Boulanger (Lawrence), grandchildren, Steven Peterson (Meguma Mashine), Chris Odom, B.J. White, Josh Odom, Jennifer & Teresa Medina, Kaitlyn White, Shannon Boulanger and great-grandchildren, Alex Hazel, Diego Medina and Chris Odom Jr.

I would like to thank Envision Hospice Workers Jailene Crespo, Maria Santiesebans, Irma Avila, Daisy Foster Care, Irma Perea, Alicia and Socorro.

Burial will be private.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
