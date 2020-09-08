1/1
Helen Blanche Gardner Davis
Helen Blanche Gardner Davis

Round Rock - Helen Blanche Gardner Davis was born at Lone Wolf, Oklahoma on August 7, 1921 to parents Charles Campbell Gardner and Aurora Belle Winters Gardner. Helen died at 3:00 pm September 4, 2020 at the age of 99. She died a natural death under the care of Rainier Healthcare 'Hospice'.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, all her siblings, her husband Vernon Davis, her eldest son Ronald Davis, and also her subsequent husband Albert Ogle.

Helen leaves behind her ex-husband Herman Nakabayashi and her three sons Benny and DeWayne Davis and David Nakabayashi. Also left behind are six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed a 30 year career as a beautician and later she put in a few years as House Mom to the AGR Fraternity at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Helen was a Christian and attended the Church of Christ in all the numerous places she lived as she traveled the Continental United States, Hawaii, Germany, Mexico, Okinawa, and South Africa to name a few.

She will be missed.

Graveside Services for Helen are scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Blair Cemetery in Blair, Oklahoma, with Ken Hamilton officiating.

Public viewing will begin, Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home, located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma 580-846-9018.

Online condolences for Helen can be made by visiting

www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home
1400 W Main St
Lone Wolf, OK 73655
(580) 846-9018
