Helen Irene De Santis
El Paso - March 21, 1933 - December 11, 2019
Helen De Santis was born on March 21, 1933 to Mike and Mary (Dzuris) Salmich in Leadville, Colorado. She graduated from Leadville High School in 1951 and met her husband, Pete De Santis, after he saw her picture in a photography shop on Harrison Avenue. They were married on May 23, 1954 and spent the next 66 years living together in Leadville, CO, East Helena, MT, Vallejo, CA, Morristown, NJ, and El Paso, TX.
She graciously moved to new cities for Pete's work and was never afraid of change. She always became involved in the community in each new place they lived - volunteering on the PTA, leading Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, and serving as President of the Helena Symphony, President of the Women's Auxiliary to the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers, Inc., and President of Assistance League of El Paso, where she volunteered for 15 years. She also loved the theater and attended dozens of Broadway shows in New York City and at the UTEP Dinner Theater.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, known for her sensibility and compassion. She has always been a pillar of strength for her husband and her family. She is survived by her husband, Pete De Santis, her sister Jo May Everett (Larry), her children Rocco De Santis (Dimi), Peter De Santis (Ana), and Maria Savera (Greg), her grandchildren Peter, Ryan (Renae), Aurora (Jacopo), Nicole, Iliana, Alena, and Anthony, and her great grandson Rocco.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Martin Funeral Home West (128 N. Resler Dr). The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, December 19th at Peace Lutheran Church (1699 Belvidere St) with Pastor Diana Linden-Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley. Memorial donations may be made to Assistance League of El Paso or Peace Lutheran Church.
