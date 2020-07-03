1/1
Helen L. Patt
1926 - 2020
Helen L. Patt

Helen L. Patt went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020. She was born October 21, 1926 at Fort Clark, TX. In June 1951 Helen met George R. Patt and they got married on November 18, 1951.

Helen worked as a Civil Service Clerk at Fort Riley Military Personnel Department until 1953. Afterwards she went to join her husband in Japan. Helen then followed George to Hawaii, Asmara, Ethiopia, Germany, and many U.S. military bases throughout the United States for 30 years. Helen also worked in retail sales and was a Manager of Nitta Jan's Dress Shop for three years (1962-1965.)

Helen was a beautiful beloved wife and raised four children. She is survived by her husband, George R. Patt, children, Jerry J. Patt wife (Toni), Sarah L. Rando husband (Paul), David H. Patt, Marsha L. Stephenson and husband (Rion.) She has nine Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

Helen was a dedicated wife, homemaker, mother, and lived life to its fullest. Throughout her life she assisted many people with her thousands of volunteer hours with the American Red Cross and Army Community Service. She has also received the Honorary Queen of Sheba Award for her assistance to military personnel and their families for three years in Asmara, Ethiopia (1969-1972.)

Helen devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and all who knew her. Her deep faith in the Lord was unending and she will be with Him forever.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday July 7, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home (915-590-8700) 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX. Visitation Hours 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. with worship service at 12:30 p.m. Internment at Fort Bliss Cemetery 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Helen may be made to: American Red Cross and Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUL
7
Service
12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUL
7
Interment
02:30 PM
Fort Bliss Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
