Helen M. Haley
El Paso - Helen M. Haley was born in Florence, Italy November 18, 1928 she passed away December 14, 2019. She married the love of her life Norman R. Haley a career army officer and spent 57 years wonderful years with him first traveling in the army from New York, Paris, Izmir, Turkey to Germany and many places in between.
She started her interest in art at an early age when she entered her first art contest at age 10 and won first place. Eventually she began studying decorative design at the School of Fine Arts in Florence under a prominent Florentine decorator. She spent over 50 years doing fine art from oils and acrylics to watercolors and pastels. Helen also worked in mixed media.
She was a wonderful wife and mother who was very involved first as an army wife and then after Norman's retirement from his first career she actually had a chance to really follow her career goals and become a full time artist since she and Norm's only child Margaret (Peggy) had now reached high school age.
During her art career in El Paso, which, began in 1973, she won many prestigious awards including the El Paso Electric Company Purchase Award, First in the local Texas Sesquicentennial Award Exhibit. She also served as Vice President of the El Paso Arts Association, director of the Lower Valley Arts Association, she was a member and past president of the National Society of Arts and Letters, and she was past Co-Chairman of the Women's Department of El Paso's Chamber of Commerce's Southwest Art Display.
She is survived by her daughter Peggy (Ric) Ligner please make a donation to Sun City Cats, Animal Rescue League of El Paso or .
A special thanks to the wonderful people at Sun Ridge at Desert Springs who cared for Helen during the last years of her life as she battled Alzheimer's. Especially Maggie, Teri, and Isaac and former caregiver Haydee and Amy as well as Cima Hospice. Everyone who cared for Helen treated with kindness and love like she was their family member and that means everything to our family.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019