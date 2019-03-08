|
|
Helen Mae Sheffer Eiland
El Paso - Helen Mae Sheffer Eiland, eleven days short of her 96th birthday, passed away in the early morning hours of March 7th, 2019. Helen was a first generation American, born March 18, 1923, the youngest of three children born to Mose and Rebecca Sheffer. She grew up in Charleston, WV and graduated from the University of West Virginia. After a whirlwind romance the happiest day of her life was when she married Bill Eiland on February 28, 1948 and the saddest day was when he passed away on November 16, 1982. Also preceding her in death were her parents, brother David Sheffer, and sister Evelyn Belford.
Helen was a long time teacher in the EPISD, a long time retiree, and a full time wife and mother, always willing to share in the adventures her husband and children came up with. She enjoyed traveling, family reunions, reading, knitting, playing card games, crossword puzzles, and most especially, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her sons Randy (Carol Dee), Fred, David (Terri), and Danny (Farrol); eight grandchildren, Amber Macias (Robert), Jerett Eiland, Cody Eiland (Samantha), Bailey Eiland (Don Davie), Isaac Kishk (Susan), Michael Eiland, Naomi Rivkah Most, and Mason Eiland; ten great grandchildren, Zak and River Macias, BW Eiland, Matthew and Sarah Kishk, Ethan and Adin Eiland, Coby, Gavriel, and Adina Most; as well as many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Graveside services will be at B'Nai Zion Cemetery at 11 am, Friday March 8th, 2019.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019