Helen Mary Reyes
El Paso - Helen Mary Reyes, age 92, of El Paso, TX passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born November 3, 1926 in Panama City, Panama, the youngest of 10 children. She was married for 60 years to Virgilio Reyes, Sr., a career soldier she met while working as a Secretary for Fort Clayton, Canal Zone. She lived in Central and South America, Caribbean islands, Europe, and for her last 50+ years made El Paso her home. Her passions were her family, singing, cooking and having a good laugh. She was very involved with Fort Bliss Center Chapel. She sang for more than thirty years in the choir, served as Secretary of the Protestant Women of the Chapel, and was a coordinator for Vacation Bible School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgilio Reyes, Sr. and her daughter, Maria De Los Angeles Reyes. Helen is survived by her sister, Lidia Arce, of Panama, her children Viena Pagan, Maria Schoen (David), Virginia Reyes, Virgilio Reyes, Jr. (Charlene) as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Gathering of Remembrance will be at 9:30 am with the memorial service beginning at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7000 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or through their website: stpaulschurchelpaso.org
Published in El Paso Times from June 23 to June 24, 2019