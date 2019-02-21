Helen Montanez, entered the gates of heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 06, 2019 at the age of 86. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Luis B. and Alexandria Montanez, sisters, Elvera Veilleux, Esther Charette, and Emma Fugarino. She is survived by two sisters; Eva Taylor and Patricia Facio; brother, Alex Montanez; three brothers-in-law, Rudolph, William and Horacio as well as 14 nephews and 9 nieces. Ms. Montanez also delighted in spending her time with her great nephews and nieces. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Parish and was an avid fan of Norte Dame University. She will be sorely missed by all her family, many friends, and care providers. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 North Clark. Committal Service to follow at 2:30pm at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico, 3101 South Main Street, 88203. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, El Paso, Texas 79904. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary