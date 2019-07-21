|
|
Helen Susan Coles
El Paso - COLES
Helen Susan Coles passed away peacefully in her home on July 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Calvin Coles Jr. and her parents, Joseph and Suzanna Kovarovic.
Helen was born on February 10, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois.
Her greatest passion was classical music and piano. She studied and graduated at the Sherwood Music School of Northwestern University in Chicago. Not only did she love to play and practice piano, but she was the organist for North Highlands Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana for 25 years. She was also the organist for Western Hills United Methodist Church in El Paso for 27 years. In addition, she was an accomplished harpsichordist.
She was a member of the Junior League of Shreveport, Louisiana and the El Paso Junior League. She was a member of the Woman's Club of El Paso, Society of Arts and Letters, Pan American Round Table of El Paso, Las Comadres, and the Tuesday Book Club. She was an avid golfer and artist.
Upon marrying Otis Coles Jr. in 1948, she became a resident of El Paso. They moved to Shreveport, Louisiana for a period of time and later returned to El Paso.
Susan was an amazing wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, dearly loved by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Coles Hubbard (Bruce), her son, Otis Calvin Coles III (Thelma Barton), her grandchildren, Courtney Coles (Kyle Wilson), Ashley Shahan (Ryan), and Otis Calvin Coles IV (Laura), and great grandchildren, Ryley, Asher and Jax Shahan and Addison, Otis Calvin V, and Evan Coles.
Special thanks on behalf of the family go to Judith Herrera and Maria Endina Sanchez, her wonderful caretakers, and many loving and sweet friends.
In memory of Helen Susan Coles, donations can be made to .
Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912 with a graveside service to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps, El Paso, TX, 79904. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019