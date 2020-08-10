1/1
Henry Cano
Henry Cano

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Henry Cano,65, was called home by our Lord. He is survived by his beloved wife Evelyn, his sons Aaron Michael Cano and Adrian Sanchez, his daughter Melinda Lucas and his stepdaughter Michelle Delgado. He was blessed with a special grandson, Ace Cervantes, who spent a great deal of time with him. He is also survived by five other grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Henry was the youngest of eight siblings who have all survived him. These include two brothers Ramon Cano (Irma) and Jose R. Cano (Margie), five sisters Alicia Martinez, Luz Cano, Chole Pedregon, (Edward), Emma Canales (Joe +) and Rosa Minjares.

Henry was loved by his family, his friends, and those whose lives he touched. He was held in high esteem and deep respect by all of his co-workers at J&J World Wide Services where he worked for twenty years as a Maintenance Superintendent. He was also highly valued by all the staff at William Beaumont Army Medical Hospital.

Henry was a fun-loving individual who had a booming voice and loved to sing, dance, tell jokes, and perform magic tricks. He was always the life of the party at all the family gatherings. He was also a staunch supporter of the Broncos football team.

We were blessed to have had Henry in our lives. He was a gift from the Lord and now he has been called home.

We will never forget Henry and he will live in our hearts forever. May he rest in eternal peace.




Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
