Henry Conrad Meili, Sr.
El Paso - A long-time resident of El Paso, Henry Conrad Meili, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning August 13, 2019. Mr. Meili was born on July 15, 1941 to Consuelo and Percey Meili in Torreon, Mexico. Highly educated, he studied at various universities across the country with an interest in biochemistry which eventually led him to Florida to work for NASA. Upon his return to El Paso, he was the Director of Operations for both Farah Manufacturing and American Convertors and finished his career at Southwest Refrigeration Cold Storage. Throughout his accomplishments, his wife of 53 years, Carmen Ontiveros, stood by his side and together raised four sons.
Mr. Meili is survived by his sisters, Frieda Hinojosa and Gloria Ramos; his sons, Henry Jr., Phillip, Michael, and Adrian; six grandchildren: Valaree Jordyn, Michael Erich Jr., Nicholas Percival, Nathan Conrad, Henry III (Trey) and Ayzhay Adrian.
In addition to being a man of many accomplishments, his family and friends would describe him as a humorous storyteller and loving family man, but most of all a man of great integrity.
Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa. Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, 12200 Vista Del Sol, which shall conclude the service.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019