Henry Sumrall
El Paso - Mr. Henry Sumrall was born to the late Grady Sumrall and Hattie McCall on August 29, 1941 in Laurel Mississippi. Mr. Sumrall served in the U.S. Army for 27 years and after retiring, he served with the El Paso Sheriff's Department for 10 years.
Mr. Sumrall passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memories of fifty-four years; a devoted wife, Rosie L. Sumrall, three daughters Sofia, Patricia, and Janie, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. In addition, four brothers, seven sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Graveside Service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 17, 2019