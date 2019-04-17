Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sumrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Sumrall


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Sumrall Obituary
Henry Sumrall

El Paso - Mr. Henry Sumrall was born to the late Grady Sumrall and Hattie McCall on August 29, 1941 in Laurel Mississippi. Mr. Sumrall served in the U.S. Army for 27 years and after retiring, he served with the El Paso Sheriff's Department for 10 years.

Mr. Sumrall passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memories of fifty-four years; a devoted wife, Rosie L. Sumrall, three daughters Sofia, Patricia, and Janie, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. In addition, four brothers, seven sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Graveside Service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now