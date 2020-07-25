Henry (Hank) Tobler
Henry Strange Tobler closed his eyes here on earth and opened his eyes in heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 100. Henry was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was a proud Longhorn, earning his degree in chemistry from the University of Texas in Austin. He owned and operated Sunshine Laundry & Dry Cleaners in Odessa, Texas from 1948 - 1992 when he retired and relocated to El Paso to be near his daughter and three grandchildren.
He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was an active member of Trinity First United Methodist Church in El Paso. He was a lifetime member of the Lion's Club and was active in the Five Points Lion's Club in El Paso until he was 90.
No doubt Henry was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven with the words, "Well done, good & faithful servant." He was a devout Christian & looked forward to living eternally in heaven with his Lord & Savior, as well as with his wife of 61 years, Doye Shomer Tobler. Henry was the embodiment of the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness (Gal. 5:22). Henry was always a gentleman. He was a proud and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Doye, and his brother, J.B. Tobler. He is survived by his son, David Henry Tobler (Carol), daughter, Kathy Tobler (Duke McClain), his daughter, Terri Caviglia and his grandchildren, Cristina, Chris and Colton Caviglia.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Rosa Sanchez, as well as the staff at the Bartlett Assisted Living. A private burial was held at Memorial Pines Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Henry's life will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's honor to: Trinity First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79902, El Paso Five Points Lions Club, 9578 Sims Drive, El Paso, TX. 79925 or to Pawsitive Rescuers, 1354 Desert Canyon, El Paso, TX. 79912 or the charity of your choice
.