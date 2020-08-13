Herb Porter
Herbert "Herb" Paul Porter, 62, died unexpectedly August 1, 2020, at an El Paso hospital. He was born in Michigan on October 21, 1957, the son of Harold Stanley and Donna Porter. He moved to El Paso, TX in the early 1960s, and then remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Eastwood HS, Class of 1976 and married Holly G. (Dutton) Porter in 1981. Herb became an excellent craftsman, demonstrating a tremendous work ethic with high integrity working in the family business at the "Porter Lumber Co." for several years as well as Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co. For the last 20+ years he was the Head of Service and Repair at the Willows Mobile Home Park where he was highly respected and loved by the tenants. He was an outdoorsman and deeply enjoyed spending time with his sons while rebuilding cars, hiking and 4-wheeling.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Susan Marie and brother William "Bill". He is survived by his wife Holly, his son David M. and his wife Melissa; his son Daniel L. and his wife Krystal; four grandchildren, Olivia, Emma, Luke and Kora; two sisters Candy and Peggy; and many nieces and nephews.
A private service of remembrance was held Saturday, August 8, 2020. If you'd like to share a charitable donation in remembrance of Herb, please donate to the American Heart Association
.