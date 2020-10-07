Herbert P. Bustillos Jr.El Paso, Texas - Heriberto Padilla Bustillos Jr., "Herb", "Buster", "Junior", 82, peacefully passed away from this life into the waiting arms of his wife Carmen and his guardian angel, on October 5, 2020, in El Paso, TX. He was born October 9, 1937 in El Paso, Tx. to Heriberto Palacios Bustillos and Esther Provencio Padilla. He married Carmen Porras in Rockville, MD, on June 30, 1981.He's preceded in death by his wife Carmen, his parents, and nephew R.J.Bustillos. Survived by his sons, Peter Bustillos, Georgetown, TX and Michael Bustillos (Kathy), El Paso; daughter Teri Bustillos O'Connor (Randy), El Paso; grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Kelley, Joseph and Noel; Siblings, sister Connie, brother Raymundo (Lucy), sisters-in-law Rachel Arreola (Hector), Molly Gonzales (Robert), Evangelina Macias, Becky Porras and nephew Matthew Porras, and brother-in-law Ralph Porras (Mary Ann).Herb and Carmen, were life-long Catholics. Herb worked and retired as an Operations Research Systems Analyst at White Sands Missile Range, and the DOD in Washington, DC. He taught at Dolphin Terrace Elementary School, Cathedral High School and EPCC, where he taught Physics and Math. He was proud of being part of the Mentor Program for 'at risk' students at YISD. He was co-founder of the Mexican American Engineers and Scientists, MAES Chapter of El Paso in 1984. He was elected National Vice President of MAES in 1985. He held many National Committee Chairman Positions and lastly, became MAES National President in 1990.We thank Manny Padilla, Connie Bustillos and Bea Longo for sustaining Herb's spiritual health by bringing him the Holy Eucharist weekly at his home. Special thanks to Elva Rede, his wonderful Chef; to Norma Cervera, owner of Footprints Home Health, his nurse, Elizabeth and Physical Therapy Assistants: Berry, Bertha and Erica, but most especially to Ruben Martinez, who was his last and best PTA, and special thanks to Zynnia Torres.