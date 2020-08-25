Herlinda Mendez

Herlinda MendezEl Paso, Texas - Herlinda MendezOur beloved Herlinda went to her eternal heavenly rest on Friday August 21, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on February 13, 1938 in the town of Mina de Dolores in Madera, Chihuahua. Herlinda lived a majority of her life in the El Paso/Juarez Region and briefly owned a restaurant in Juarez and later, from the early 80's to 2000, operated Linda's Daycare from her home in central El Paso. She was a strong woman of faith who spent a good portion of her middle years traveling into Mexico leading prayer groups while providing food, clothing and other necessary items to those less fortunate living in the colonias. Herlinda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind and independent and a had a great ability to listen and share advice to anyone that asked. Later in life, as her health declined, she remained committed to staying self-sufficient and positive up until the time she could no longer fend for herself. Herlinda left behind a solid legacy for her family.She is survived by her second husband/companion Jose Muñoz; sons Luis A. and Jaime (wife Arlae and daughter Aviana) - El Paso; daughter Carmen Perez (husband Joe and sons Patrick and Robert) - Austin. Herlinda was preceded in death by her first husband Luis Alfredo Mendez; her parents Hermenegildo and Luz Muñoz; sisters Josefina, Ofelia and Luz; brothers Carlos, Arturo and Salvador. A special thanks goes out to Ms. Josefina Garcia and Ms. Julieta Alvarado for providing daily care to her over the past 6 years. They made sure she was felt loved, safe and comfortable. Finally, a special thanks to her fur baby "Pinto" who kept her company for many years sitting next to her as she watched tv or slept.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited and held privately for immediate family members at Funeraria Del Angel Central at 3839 Montana Ave followed by interment at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 8700 Dyer St.