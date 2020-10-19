Herman Harper
Anthony, NM - Herman Harper, 93, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home in Anthony, New Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Woodward) Harper; sister, Bernadine Creagor; sister-in-law, Barbara Harper; step-sons, John Woodward and wife, Linda, and Stanley Woodward; step daughter-in-law, Ydania
Woodward; step-son, Johnnie Shipman and wife, Alea, and step-son-in-law, Bill
Smith, from marriage to Wanda (Shipman) Harper; extended children, Sid Golden and wife, Lois, and Stan Golden and wife, Lisa, from marriage to Charlotte Golden; and his many nieces and nephews. Herman was blessed to have his family tree filled with many step and extended children. They enriched his life with twenty-two grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and four great- great-grandchildren. Herman's relationships with his step arid extended children confirm that "anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad". Herman is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Boyd, Billy, and Charles step-son, Shelby Woodward; wife of 30 years, Wanda (Shipman) Harper; step-son, Marlan Shipman and wife, Sarah and stepdaughter, Darla Smith. Services will be at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice
in Herman's name.