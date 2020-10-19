1/1
Herman Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Harper

Anthony, NM - Herman Harper, 93, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home in Anthony, New Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Woodward) Harper; sister, Bernadine Creagor; sister-in-law, Barbara Harper; step-sons, John Woodward and wife, Linda, and Stanley Woodward; step daughter-in-law, Ydania

Woodward; step-son, Johnnie Shipman and wife, Alea, and step-son-in-law, Bill

Smith, from marriage to Wanda (Shipman) Harper; extended children, Sid Golden and wife, Lois, and Stan Golden and wife, Lisa, from marriage to Charlotte Golden; and his many nieces and nephews. Herman was blessed to have his family tree filled with many step and extended children. They enriched his life with twenty-two grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and four great- great-grandchildren. Herman's relationships with his step arid extended children confirm that "anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad". Herman is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Boyd, Billy, and Charles step-son, Shelby Woodward; wife of 30 years, Wanda (Shipman) Harper; step-son, Marlan Shipman and wife, Sarah and stepdaughter, Darla Smith. Services will be at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice in Herman's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved