Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Hermilo Villalobos

Hermilo Villalobos Obituary
Hermilo Villalobos, Born in San Francisco Del Oro, Chihuahua Mexico he will be remembered for his caring ways, his hard work ethics, his stories and his loving heart. He will be gratefully missed by loving wife Bertha, his son Victor and his cherished family. He never hesitated to help others. Heaven has a new angel. Rest In Peace Milo.

Services arranged by Hillcrest Funeral Home – West. - Please visit website for further information. www.hillcrestfhwest.com
Published in El Paso Times on June 22, 2019
