Hermilo Villalobos, Born in San Francisco Del Oro, Chihuahua Mexico he will be remembered for his caring ways, his hard work ethics, his stories and his loving heart. He will be gratefully missed by loving wife Bertha, his son Victor and his cherished family. He never hesitated to help others. Heaven has a new angel. Rest In Peace Milo.
Published in El Paso Times on June 22, 2019