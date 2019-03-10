|
Herminia Casillas
El Paso - Herminia Casillas passed away peacefully on Friday, March 08, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Drive. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 4006 Hidden Way. Committal Service will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. All Services entrusted Sunset Funeral Home West. Please Visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019