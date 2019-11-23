Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Higinio Piña
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Higinio R. Piña

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Higinio R. Piña Obituary
Higinio R. Piña

El Paso - Higinio R. Piña, loving Honey, Apa and Compadre, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico and journeyed from Washington state to El Paso where he built a loving home and family. Dad's story time may be over but his memory will live on. Higinio was preceded in death by his brother, Luis Piña and sisters, Lorenza Piña Zarate and Martha Piña Vasquez. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Graciela; daughters, Melina (Carlos), Norma (Raul III), Patricia (Robert Jr.); grandchildren, Andre (Rebeca), Isaac, Izabella, Raul IV, Emma, Bobby Gino, and Gia; sisters, Rosa Piña Mendoza and Petra Piña Mejia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, November 27th at 9:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Higinio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now