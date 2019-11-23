|
Higinio R. Piña
El Paso - Higinio R. Piña, loving Honey, Apa and Compadre, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico and journeyed from Washington state to El Paso where he built a loving home and family. Dad's story time may be over but his memory will live on. Higinio was preceded in death by his brother, Luis Piña and sisters, Lorenza Piña Zarate and Martha Piña Vasquez. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Graciela; daughters, Melina (Carlos), Norma (Raul III), Patricia (Robert Jr.); grandchildren, Andre (Rebeca), Isaac, Izabella, Raul IV, Emma, Bobby Gino, and Gia; sisters, Rosa Piña Mendoza and Petra Piña Mejia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, November 27th at 9:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019