Hilario LopezEl Paso - Hilario Lopez (Lopitos/Lalo), 92, of El Paso, Texas- Born on October 21, 1927, and was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Father Jose I Lopez, Mother Carlota H Lopez, Brothers Hermino (Sisito) Lopez, Juan Lopez, Heliodoro Lopez (Yoyo), Enrique Lopez (Kiki) and Sister Julie Hernandez.Lalo is survived by his wife of 63 years Carmen V. Lopez and his two children Charlie Lopez (Martha) and Irma Carrasco (Oscar). He is also survived by his five grandchildren Adrian Lopez, Oscar Carrasco Jr, Aaron Lopez, Michael Carrasco, and Michelle Carrasco. As well as one Great Grandchild Mason Carrasco.Lalo was a World War II and Korean War Veteran. He served in the United States Navy, as a Seaman 1st class sailor who served aboard the USS Arkansas Battleship, USS Blue Ridge amphibious ship and The USS Bronx Haskell-class attack transport ship. He also received a World War II victory medal.Lalo was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather to his beloved family. He was a truly knowledgeable man, an avid reader, with a great sense of humor.Lalo completed the 8th grade and wanted to continue his education but was called upon to help his parents. He eventually went on to get his GED, and then furthered his education at a vocational school. He retired with 30 years of service from The EL Paso Water Utility Co. Where he then spent his retired years with his beloved family. Due to the Corona Virus it will be a private ceremony.