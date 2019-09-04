Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Resources
Hilda M. Mijares


1928 - 2019
Hilda M. Mijares Obituary
Hilda M. Mijares

- - Our mother, Hilda M. Mijares, passed away peacefully in her sleep with angels by her side as her escorts to heaven on Tuesday morning August 27. She was 91 years old. She was born in Nadadores, Coahuila. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and young family in 1955 and she became an American Citizen in 1993. She was preceded in death by her husband Humberto Mijares, her parents Manuel and Lili Martinez Gonzales and her brothers Manuel, Ricardo and Rene. She is survived by her sons Bert Mijares(Christy), Dr. Carlos Mijares (Deana) and her daughters Hilda Goss, Alexandra Dawson (Brad) and Sandra Butler (Morton). She adored all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the joys of her life. Her grace, style, intelligence and humor will be missed by all. She was the glue that held our family together. She was our foundation.

Visitation for our mother will be at 11am on Saturday, September 7 with the Rosary beginning at 11:30. It will be held at Perches Funeral Home West.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Luz, Ramona, Beatriz, Maria, her doctor Ramsey Hazboun MD and Hospice of El Paso. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation for the families affected by the Walmart tragedy or to a . Our family only asks for prayers for our mom.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019
