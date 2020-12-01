Hilda P. Nevarez



El Paso - Hilda P. Nevarez, 87, born on September 4, 1933 in Juarez, Chihuahua; died peacefully on November 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Mom loved literature, words and long walks. Throughout her life, there were lists of books read and lists of books to be read. We are sure that in her afterlife, she continues: collecting words, reading and walking.



She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, in her wake she will be missed by her daughters: Esther H. Nevarez and Glenda I. Nevarez, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to SARS Covid-19, there is no service planned at this time. Per her wishes, she will be cremated.









