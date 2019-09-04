|
|
Hilda Sofia Huerta
El Paso - Huerta
Hilda Sofia Huerta, passed away at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2019. She died at the age of 71. She was in Houston battling Leukemia. She was born to Concepcion Benavides and Jorge Nequiz on September 18,1947. Mrs. Huerta was an El Paso resident and a retired nurse. Mrs. Huerta had a special love for the patients she took care of and loved being a nurse. She was a caring, loving and compassionate person to everyone she met. She always loved being with her family and traveling. Survivors are Husband Pedro Huerta, son Pedro Huerta Jr., daughters Blanca Rodriguez, Concepcion Najera, and Esmeralda Huerta-Torres. Her grandkids Priscilla Najera, Victoria Najera, Michelle Najera, Sophia Najera, Bianca Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., Briana Torres, Matthew Torres, Nikolas Torres, Sebastian Huerta. Her sister Mary Benavidez, Judy Benavidez, Armando Benavidez, and other siblings in Mexico. Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral East on (1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas) from 5-9 on September 5, 2019. Funeral service will be at Saint Marks Catholic Church (11700 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, Texas) September 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Mike Torres, Matthew Torres, Pedro Huerta, Rudy Frausto, John Mason, & Philip Benavides. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (https://allbloodcancers.org/donate/). Interment to follow, Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps Dr, El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019